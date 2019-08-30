Carret Asset Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Shaker Financial Services Cut Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Position by $1.52 Million; Market Valuation Were Volatile

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.05 million market cap company. It closed at $10.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 2.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,535 are held by Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 5,710 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Company owns 470,521 shares. Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,331 shares. 9,971 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 345,561 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv reported 7,996 shares. Assetmark holds 0.05% or 98,155 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cortland Assoc Mo accumulated 498,396 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mrj Cap Inc accumulated 30,100 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Beach Counsel Pa owns 123,863 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Blume Management owns 92,015 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 9,437 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,420 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fund Star Portfo (VGSTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 508,563 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 27 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 2,568 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,000 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 22,247 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 263,117 shares. Q Advsr Lc invested in 66,216 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 395,202 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 33,935 shares. 415,513 were accumulated by Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability Co. Invesco holds 0% or 364,687 shares. Saba Limited Partnership owns 0.53% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 1.17M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 12,800 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 107,404 shares to 168,305 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 133,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI).