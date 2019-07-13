Carret Asset Management Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL); Clarkston Capital Partners Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered by $462,690

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 801,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, down from 810,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alpha Windward Limited owns 698 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co holds 4,217 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.56% stake. Washington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 485 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5.80M shares. Randolph holds 1.8% or 177,975 shares. Clark Estates Ny invested in 375,000 shares or 3% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,637 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 23,272 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 572,607 shares. M&R Cap Inc owns 13,395 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 327,815 shares. Pinnacle Partners invested in 76 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 300 shares stake.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares to 38,549 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock or 5,185 shares. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.12M shares or 5.2% of the stock. Agf Invs has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,509 shares. New England And Retirement Group Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 16,226 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department holds 168,268 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5.50 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 173,927 shares. 66,424 are owned by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 10,050 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 309.36 million shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.09% or 4,471 shares. Alta Capital Limited Company holds 0.12% or 37,068 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tcw Gru Incorporated holds 3.56M shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 21,115 shares to 649,285 shares, valued at $67.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.