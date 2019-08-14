Carret Asset Management Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Upped Its Position by $308,232 as Shares Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,325 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 945,897 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $57.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.91. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,785 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Inc Ny holds 1.97% or 4,542 shares. Guardian Lp has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 781 shares. 2.96M were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd. Blue Fincl reported 5.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 610 shares. Westport Asset accumulated 500 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Lau Assocs Ltd Com reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsec Fincl holds 0.18% or 1,598 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 8,000 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 53,249 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0.44% or 157,685 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 72,678 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 17,023 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 1,374 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt invested in 7.29% or 78,487 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 35,014 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cipher LP holds 0.9% or 157,267 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 35,598 shares. Segment Wealth Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,050 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 7,608 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5.26 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0.04% or 7,386 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Whitnell & invested in 0.87% or 31,125 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cohen Lawrence B reported 52,685 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.06% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,971 shares.