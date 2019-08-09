Carret Asset Management Increases Holding in Delta Air Lines (DAL); As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jag Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 5.41M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 41,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 42,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 2.05 million shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27,639 shares to 34,509 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 192,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Gp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Family Firm has 1,245 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,809 shares. The Maine-based Bath Savings Trust Communications has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 805,490 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 292,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Inc holds 3,350 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ent Financial Services accumulated 903 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,454 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management, California-based fund reported 6,969 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 277 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 2,678 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.15 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tucows Inc (TCX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Much of Your Kid’s College Tuition Should You Cover? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ABN Amro Q2 profit rises despite anti-money laundering costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FX renews â€˜Atlantaâ€™ for fourth season, does not commit to filming in titular city – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.