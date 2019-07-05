Carret Asset Management Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $445,000 as Market Valuation Rose; S Squared Technology Lowered Position in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by $1.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1931.16. About 932,016 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 240,379 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 219,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fayerweather Charles has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 241 shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 117,018 are held by Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General Amer Invsts reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,647 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Choate Inv has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,274 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Light Street Capital Mngmt has 52,350 shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Twin Cap invested in 27,936 shares or 2.45% of the stock.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares to 38,549 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,393 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Company holds 883,840 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 614,368 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa holds 323,302 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W accumulated 3,281 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc owns 4,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 54,790 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 2,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Prelude Lc has 1,384 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 27,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 36,871 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 735 shares.