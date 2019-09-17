Carret Asset Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Novartis Adr (NVS) Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.15. About 628,708 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 41,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 644,020 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan Was Speaking at Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 04/05/2018 – FDA Approved Tafinlar, Mekinist for Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer That Can’t Be Removed by Surgery; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO Sees China Business Doubling Over Five Years (Video); 17/04/2018 – Novartis renews commitment to malaria elimination, investing USD 100 million to research and develop next-generation antimalarials; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS WAS INTERVIEWED PERSONALLY BY U.S. SPECIAL COUNSEL IN NOVEMBER 2017 AMID PROBE OF COHEN CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,650 shares to 89,867 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,333 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prentiss Smith & has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 207 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,088 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 305 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,113 shares. Country Club Tru Communication Na holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,119 shares. Shell Asset Com stated it has 44,358 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Shoker Investment Counsel accumulated 415 shares. Meritage Grp Inc LP accumulated 152,425 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 4.16% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 31,430 are owned by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Co Ca holds 4,881 shares. Fund Management Sa accumulated 2,611 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd owns 4,200 shares.