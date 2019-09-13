Carret Asset Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined; Target (TGT) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $445,996 as Stock Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.28. About 1.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107.98. About 1.69 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 692 were accumulated by Monroe Commercial Bank And Tru Mi. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.06% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 10.34% or 296,686 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 924 shares. 1,579 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Fred Alger Mgmt has 6.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 886,139 shares. Barometer Cap Inc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,223 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Impact Advsrs Limited owns 5,254 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,845 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc has 283 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 3,551 shares. Mechanics State Bank Department holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,762 shares. Gateway Advisory Lc owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 167 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 35,185 shares to 168,551 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 31,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,486 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).