Carret Asset Management Has Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Loudon Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $3.57 Million as Shares Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 2.75 million shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Llc has 6.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,203 are held by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund. Sonata Cap Group Inc Inc holds 1,725 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Com owns 719 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 819 shares. Cypress Cap Grp has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,474 shares. Callahan Ltd Com stated it has 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,231 shares. Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jump Trading Ltd reported 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 556,710 are owned by First Advsrs Lp. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,631 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fund Star Portfo (VGSTX) by 37,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,976 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0.15% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 16,290 shares. Menta Cap has 0.48% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 786 are held by Jnba Advsrs. Signaturefd reported 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Toth Financial Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 178 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 4,039 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,874 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 166,700 shares. 53,683 were accumulated by Paradigm Finance Advsrs Limited Com. Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,087 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.