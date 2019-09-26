Carret Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $736,377; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Lifted Its Holding by $41.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 211,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 711,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.76 million, up from 499,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:CORE) by 16,756 shares to 38,852 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 76,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,060 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh Com (NASDAQ:FFBC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 3.26% or 8.34M shares in its portfolio. 607,361 were reported by Saturna Corp. Seven Post Office Lp has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bar Harbor Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,262 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 3.41% or 30,698 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest invested in 1.86% or 712,319 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Optimum Investment Advsr owns 63,426 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.24% or 39,366 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Reaves W H has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,200 shares. Victory Management stated it has 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Natl Bank Na has invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hm Payson And has 3.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 1.29 million shares or 2.85% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Capital Advisers Llc stated it has 4,185 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Invest Mgmt Llc owns 250 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Coastline Co owns 5,832 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited reported 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackhill Cap Incorporated reported 1,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce accumulated 1,579 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca reported 46,068 shares. Captrust reported 6,822 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0.77% or 4,707 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 5,217 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 5.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Of Nevada holds 2.72% or 20,154 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 7,235 shares to 96,074 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr (NYSE:AEP) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,529 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).