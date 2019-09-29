Carret Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in D R Horton Com (DHI) as Share Value Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Holds Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 35,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 53,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.15 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 64,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.44M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 545,252 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR)

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,532 are owned by Beese Fulmer Inv Inc. Raymond James owns 64,365 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 422 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 21,208 shares. Bamco New York invested in 361,229 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 15.60M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,450 shares. Motco stated it has 948 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 17,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 81,260 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,500 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 50,517 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 35,007 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 19,437 shares. Equitec Specialists Lc reported 18,377 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 200 shares. 13,129 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd. Kbc Gp Nv holds 121,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Valueact LP reported 1.73M shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 155,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 387,149 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 252,896 shares in its portfolio. One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 2.96M were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp accumulated 1.52M shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 45,235 shares to 917,032 shares, valued at $53.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,685 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).