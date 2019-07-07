Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Position as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Its Stake by $355,200

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 56,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources – The Edge; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart’s $16 Billion Bet on India: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 130,723 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 1.76% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 16,705 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 229,788 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 4,622 shares. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 1.1% or 142,682 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 9,893 shares. Moreover, Argi Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,638 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Company stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). St Germain D J Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,686 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru holds 9,786 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,578 shares. Leavell Inv stated it has 45,122 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 41,720 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,369 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 39,051 are held by Allstate. Loews Corporation stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 10,316 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.19% or 1,240 shares. Monetta Svcs invested 1.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Main Street Ltd Co owns 720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 2.32 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management Ltd invested in 10,787 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Atria Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kbc Group Nv holds 48,616 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 250,885 shares. Nokota LP holds 0.23% or 20,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

