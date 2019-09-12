Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Its D R Horton Com (DHI) Stake by $762,777; Valuation Rose; Barbara Oil Company Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $458,450

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 35,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 53,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 5.21 million shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 8.61M shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 422 are held by Whittier. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 48,431 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 25,779 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company has 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Thomas White Limited invested 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 78,984 shares. Mkp Management Limited owns 245,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,817 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 123,450 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.29M for 9.89 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 2.21% or 120,114 shares. Blue Cap holds 3.05% or 34,157 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York reported 17,800 shares. Swedbank stated it has 4.91 million shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 5.04M shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 3.56M shares. Capstone Advsr Inc holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,115 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.53% or 335,977 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Lc reported 3,821 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 927,044 shares. Adage Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Autus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,428 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 2.91% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 1.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Linscomb And Williams holds 0.47% or 32,964 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.