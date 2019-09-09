Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Scott & Selber Has Raised Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 3.10 million shares traded or 19.91% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,549 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

