Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $302,842; Share Price Declined; Cabot-Wellington Decreased Its Cabot (CBT) Holding by $5.05 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 215,792 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 3.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cabot Corp Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Corporation: Near An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

