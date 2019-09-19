Carret Asset Management Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $468,018; Basswood Capital Management Has Lifted By $4.63 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 44.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc acquired 1,926 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 6,234 shares with $1.52M value, up from 4,308 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $219.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $231.71. About 246,602 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 112,824 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 1.23M shares with $50.89M value, up from 1.12M last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 31,368 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 120,449 shares to 1.29M valued at $61.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 69,556 shares and now owns 237,128 shares. Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 898,097 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.23 million shares stake. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc accumulated 45,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 738,808 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 856,726 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 111,511 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 111,492 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Com owns 12,710 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc accumulated 77,123 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 13.72% above currents $231.71 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $247 target. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adage Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% or 1.16M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.06% or 910 shares. Meeder Asset owns 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,083 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 12,669 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has 397,440 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & holds 70,379 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited stated it has 1.30 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.16% or 17,800 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,459 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 27,331 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 116,446 shares. 1,125 were accumulated by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 26,052 shares.

