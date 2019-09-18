Carret Asset Management Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Last Week eBay Inc. (EBAY) Coverage

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 8.10% above currents $40.35 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. See eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) latest ratings:

Carret Asset Management Llc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 22.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc acquired 5,828 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 31,808 shares with $5.22M value, up from 25,980 last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $39.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 13.72% or $23.78 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 14.84 million shares traded or 592.68% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers

Among 18 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $196.84’s average target is 31.65% above currents $149.52 stock price. FedEx had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $201 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Daiwa Securities.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 15 valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Elec Pwr (NYSE:AEP) stake by 4,030 shares and now owns 73,529 shares. D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 197,062 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 40,789 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 60 shares. 7,795 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Intact Mngmt has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trust Invest holds 0.99% or 4,785 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Management reported 9,445 shares. Bridges Invest stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Summit Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.56% or 7,209 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Company owns 1.73% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 35,162 shares. 226,578 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc reported 0.1% stake. National Pension stated it has 278,831 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 7,309 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, August 5.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.84 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.