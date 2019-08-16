Carret Asset Management Has Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Position By $410,726; RESSOURCES MINERES RADISSON NEW ORDINARY (RMRDF) Shorts Raised By 351.35%

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,998 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 47,411 shares with $6.50 million value, down from 50,409 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 697,350 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards

RESSOURCES MINERES RADISSON NEW ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:RMRDF) had an increase of 351.35% in short interest. RMRDF’s SI was 16,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 351.35% from 3,700 shares previously. With 83,100 avg volume, 0 days are for RESSOURCES MINERES RADISSON NEW ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:RMRDF)’s short sellers to cover RMRDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1177. About 17,500 shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMRDF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.67% below currents $146.7 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Travelers Growth in Q2 Still Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.