Carret Asset Management Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $518,128 as Stock Price Rose; Usca Ria Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $3.50 Million; Shares Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,393 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,315 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 129,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 11.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16,404 shares to 176,855 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 62,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to build fiber-based video distribution network connecting NBA’s 29 arenas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Villere St Denis J & Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 169,922 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 17,718 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 57.72 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Lc invested in 0.27% or 10,842 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.52% or 29.28M shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd reported 6,706 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,121 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd owns 241,290 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blair William And Co Il accumulated 725,893 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Invs Lp owns 29,705 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 164,070 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 8,017 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 0.37% or 4,131 shares. Independent Invsts reported 62,925 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. National Asset Mgmt has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 262,800 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,180 shares. Sfmg Llc owns 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,975 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bancorp has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cape Ann Fincl Bank stated it has 14,249 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset invested in 9,748 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 6,678 were accumulated by Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.82% or 107,236 shares. 118,752 are owned by Heritage Invsts Management Corporation. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 24,300 shares. Opus Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2018/19 Earnings Results on July 30 – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G ramps up Russia investment – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.