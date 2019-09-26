Carret Asset Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 funds started new or increased holdings, while 10 cut down and sold their holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The funds in our database now own: 3.27 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,585 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 158,333 shares with $21.21 million value, down from 160,918 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 9.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 822,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 180,662 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 9,214 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $167.91 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.41% above currents $139.22 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,326 shares. S R Schill & Assocs accumulated 1.42% or 17,088 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 400,566 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Corporation has 128,706 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 505.72 million shares. Nfc Invs invested in 2,062 shares. Canal Insurance Com, a South Carolina-based fund reported 132,000 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.44% or 1.01 million shares. Howe And Rusling has 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M owns 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 293,521 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) has invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co holds 2.27% or 352,833 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.12% or 935 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Liability Company holds 216,657 shares. Montag A Assocs invested in 2.2% or 183,905 shares.