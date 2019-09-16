Carret Asset Management Has Cut Southern Co (SO) Stake by $310,750; Market Valuation Rose; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Market Value Declined While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $24.48 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 87,165 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,867 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, down from 95,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 1.13M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 886,020 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp invested in 0% or 7,464 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability owns 7,520 shares. Lathrop Invest reported 7,320 shares. Rockland Trust reported 0.8% stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.03% or 4,884 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Invest Group Inc Inc owns 0.45% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,553 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.92M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 34,623 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 47,562 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 4.78 million shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability owns 279,387 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 16,615 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 930,488 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 74,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Llc holds 7,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 51,465 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 298 shares. 1,300 are owned by Strs Ohio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 35,957 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Kennedy, Missouri-based fund reported 29,328 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 66,478 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 3,669 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 0.05% or 1,970 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,684 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.07% or 540 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited reported 127,992 shares. American Int Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 50,426 shares.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.17 million for 16.66 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.