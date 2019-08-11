Carret Asset Management Has Cut Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $410,726; Shares Rose; F&V Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $446,125 as Shares Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 81,223 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 86,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 47,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 50,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Com holds 4,631 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 250,830 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eos Mngmt LP reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Rech & has 1.62% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wendell David Associate invested in 0.65% or 50,401 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 694,177 shares. Cornerstone has 6,841 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Covington Management has 1.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 200,836 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 49,457 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca has invested 4.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 194,272 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora stated it has 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New England Rech Management holds 24,295 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “High Hopes and Expectations for Merckâ€™s First Investor Day in Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelers +2.3% after dividend boost, Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Visa Becomes Top-Performing Dow Stock of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.