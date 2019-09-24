Carret Asset Management Has Cut Its D R Horton Com (DHI) Holding by $762,777; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Markston International Has Trimmed Position by $471,862

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 35,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 53,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 3.32M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 3,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 101,935 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37 million, down from 105,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 2.58M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.23 million for 10.37 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

