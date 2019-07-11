Carret Asset Management Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Albion Financial Group Holding in Cintas (CTAS) Increased by $702,758 as Stock Price Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $239.99. About 439,671 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 248,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.49 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. The insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1.06M shares. National Bank invested in 22,548 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs reported 1,212 shares. Mgmt New York reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Stevens Capital Mgmt LP holds 10,137 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,553 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company. Alpha Cubed Ltd reported 2,437 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co reported 8,256 shares stake. Covington Management invested in 0.05% or 3,845 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lvm Capital Limited Mi has 0.1% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,108 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.45% or 12,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Cambridge has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,772 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.10 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Lc has invested 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiemann Inv Advisors owns 21,815 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 917,836 shares. Carret Asset Limited Company has 236,771 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 148,676 shares. Liberty Cap invested in 0.48% or 17,729 shares. Wasatch accumulated 101,342 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.99% or 316,661 shares. Ims Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Steinberg Glob Asset stated it has 37,991 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 30,500 shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Company holds 8,342 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Co invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).