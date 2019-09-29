Carret Asset Management Has Cut Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $2.19 Million; Share Price Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 2 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 97 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.68 million, up from 95 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 31,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 7,486 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 38,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 167.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 13,422 shares. Meridian Management accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.58% or 635,505 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York holds 3,749 shares. Westchester Capital holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3.18 million shares. Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 6,725 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 32,339 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 3,213 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 4,472 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,675 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 36,621 shares. Innovations Limited Liability accumulated 20,868 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bk Contingnt Cap Tr P (NYSE:DKT) by 1,000 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $315.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp Com (NYSE:KN) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,150 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 65,105 were accumulated by Df Dent. Marsico Management Limited Liability Company holds 107,591 shares or 7.27% of its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,836 shares in its portfolio. 9,286 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mgmt. California-based Mirador Prtn LP has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Company holds 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 49,708 shares. The Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 481 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru has 7,070 shares. Haverford Tru reported 1,694 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cahill Finance Advisors invested in 133 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,509 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Alesco Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd stated it has 140 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability reported 3,266 shares stake.

