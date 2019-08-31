Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $311,100; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Insight 2811 Has Boosted Its Holding by $335,286

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.14 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030; 04/05/2018 – California Resources at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: U.S. DOLLAR LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN OVER TIME; 13/03/2018 – GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC GPOR.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 660P FROM 620P; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Returns to THE PLAYERS Championship with Year Two of the Eagles for Impact Challenge; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Outlines Strategy for `End of Easy’ in Markets; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 59,621 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 55,314 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Amp Investors Ltd has 675,192 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salem Investment Counselors reported 14,195 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn holds 0.09% or 15,014 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 4,124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 1,002 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 301,128 were reported by Axa. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 580,563 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kj Harrison Prns Inc holds 0.61% or 41,500 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Ulta Beauty Turns Ultra Ugly Following Guidance Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.