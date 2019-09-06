Carret Asset Management Decreased Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding; Kimberly Clark (KMB)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 429 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 415 decreased and sold their stakes in Kimberly Clark Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 239.07 million shares, down from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 378 Increased: 321 New Position: 108.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,022 shares as Novartis Ag Adr (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 48,457 shares with $4.66 million value, down from 52,479 last quarter. Novartis Ag Adr now has $207.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 222,708 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya® as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS – MERGER DEAL WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES THAT UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $284 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO NOVARTIS; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for EU Approval Later in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Sandoz Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Infliximab; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.41 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $623.20 million for 19.45 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 180,382 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,290 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 220,943 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.91% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 807,399 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 244,289 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.48 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.86 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.