Carret Asset Management Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $310,750 as Share Price Rose; Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Market Value Declined While Steinberg Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.14 Million

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,867 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 95,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47 million shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 363,025 shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 451,534 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.05% or 13,791 shares. 84,833 were accumulated by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Fincl Advantage Inc has invested 3.49% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 5,900 shares. 35,105 were accumulated by Greatmark. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.31% or 65,370 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 5,085 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 0.03% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 12,162 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.04% or 426,518 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 148,441 shares. Tompkins accumulated 550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 293,772 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

