Carret Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $578,494; Celgene (CELG) Stake Maintained by American Assets Investment Management Llc

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 27,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 38,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 1.88 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 601,478 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

