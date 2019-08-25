Carret Asset Management Boosted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 369.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,785 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

