Carret Asset Management Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $936.00 Million

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 3.99M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.41 lastly. It is down 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advisors Asset Management reported 139,950 shares. Rampart Com Limited Com owns 15,719 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William & Il invested in 269,556 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Roundview Cap Lc holds 0.18% or 14,432 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 28,172 shares. Argent Tru reported 64,249 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.03M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0.21% or 185,046 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,757 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,249 shares. 242,980 were accumulated by Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,377 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt. Torch Wealth Limited Liability reported 1.34% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 75,181 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. New England Rech holds 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,934 shares. 72,392 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl. Muhlenkamp And Company owns 126,476 shares. Freestone Llc has 154,979 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 30,642 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc World owns 1.41M shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc reported 225,382 shares. Sachem Head Management LP reported 10.75% stake. Lyon Street Limited Liability Company reported 2.75% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 2.90M shares or 2.41% of the stock.