Carpenter Technology (CRS) to pay $0.20 on Sep 5, 2019; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)’s Sentiment Is 1

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 27 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 27 reduced and sold holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:CRS) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Carpenter Technology Corp's current price of $47.16 translates into 0.42% yield. Carpenter Technology Corp's dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 179,916 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 54,986 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $529.39 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

