Carpenter Technology (CRS) to pay $0.20 on Sep 5, 2019; Advisors Asset Management Decreased T (TMUS) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 16.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 41,433 shares with $2.86M value, down from 49,786 last quarter. T now has $66.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 2.21 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:CRS) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Carpenter Technology Corp’s current price of $44.13 translates into 0.45% yield. Carpenter Technology Corp’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 180,616 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 2,478 shares to 9,727 valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 8,862 shares and now owns 68,071 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was raised too.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 9.49% above currents $77.27 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

