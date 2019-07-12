Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Price Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Its Stake; Luminex (LMNX) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 14,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 557,205 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82M, down from 571,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 42,891 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 16.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 281,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,703 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 476,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 106,978 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 1.53M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 88,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 163,954 shares. Caxton Associate Lp owns 6,258 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 11,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 11,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.36% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Principal Group Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 223,021 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Llc holds 59,220 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 34,022 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York owns 32,999 shares.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.55M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Business Bk La Cali (AMBZ) by 10,000 shares to 69,178 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings by 28,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares to 475,380 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL).

