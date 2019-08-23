Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stake Has Increased by Huber Capital Management Llc; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 76,090 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 325,053 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Agf Invs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 100,000 shares. Needham Mngmt accumulated 175,000 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 98,914 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 397,391 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 892,013 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 126 shares. Sageworth owns 766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 101,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 103,572 shares. Seabridge Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 2,200 shares. 3.95M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Pitcairn owns 4,654 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Finance reported 50 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 34,022 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,148 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc has 543,417 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Panagora Asset Management owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 36,660 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 5.59M shares. Bowling Mngmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Ameriprise accumulated 526,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street invested in 1.89 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.