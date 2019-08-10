Carpenter Technology (CRS) Shares Declined While Colony Group Increased by $639,540 Its Position; Tredegar (TG) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tredegar Corp (TG) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 37,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% . The institutional investor held 168,441 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 206,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tredegar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 127,307 shares traded or 38.02% up from the average. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 14,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 29,798 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 15,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 344,391 shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 08/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carpenter Technology to Acquire Assets of Puris LLC – GlobeNewswire” on February 02, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carpenter Technology Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on AT&T, Nokia, United Parcel Service, Tailored Brands, ADTRAN, and Carpenter Technology â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 2,809 shares to 333,027 shares, valued at $52.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entmt (NYSE:LYV) by 19,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In owns 8,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) accumulated 0% or 161 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 145,993 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 29,323 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Beaumont Fin Ptnrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Glenmede Na invested in 860 shares. 5,173 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 6,772 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 4,394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.52 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TG shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp owns 54,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 42,063 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 55,665 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 88,445 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP has 221,569 shares. 8,607 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,442 shares or 0% of the stock. 34,707 were reported by Davenport Communications Limited Liability Corp. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 210,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Tru Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Prudential Financial invested in 47,125 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5,707 shares to 43,557 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 43,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $15,827 activity.

More notable recent Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tredegar Board Declares Dividend and Announces Plan for Releasing Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.