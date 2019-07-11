Carpenter Technology (CRS) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.49 Million; Shoker Investment Counsel Boosted Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $347,922; Market Valuation Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 33,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,324 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 86,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 158,703 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 08/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 4.59M shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 145,993 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 9,600 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 31,931 shares. Halsey Associate Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,660 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 172,543 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 28,893 shares. Suntrust Banks has 6,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 984 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,883 shares. Private Wealth owns 0.13% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 7,505 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 34,918 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 72,274 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 925 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Incorporated stated it has 367,014 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (Call) by 1.35M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 719,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.55M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carpenter Technology Announces Senior Operating Leadership Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Carpenter Technology’s (NYSE:CRS) 53% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Enhances Additive Manufacturing Capabilities With Acquisition of LPW Technology Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Llc has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,484 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 120,400 shares. Washington Cap holds 0.71% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,150 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,864 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv has invested 0.36% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Capital Investment Llc reported 66,926 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0.01% or 943 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 1.31 million shares. Bank Of Stockton accumulated 6,310 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,735 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP invested in 19,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested in 15,349 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bridges Management Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Holderness Invs Company reported 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).