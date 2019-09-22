Carpenter Technology (CRS) Share Value Declined While Scout Investments Has Lifted Position by $1.16 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Has Decreased by $2.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 24,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 61,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 37,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 554,834 shares traded or 105.93% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 223,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 477,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 37,700 shares traded or 66.29% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.35 million for 5.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 239,337 shares to 696,172 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 183,991 shares to 155,589 shares, valued at $32.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 12,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,446 shares, and cut its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

