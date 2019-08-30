Carpenter Technology (CRS) Reaches $49.07 After 8.00% Up Move; Ingredion (INGR) Shorts Increased By 12.71%

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 122,771 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventhThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.33B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $53.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CRS worth $186.00M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 4.62% above currents $77.42 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,879 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.11% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 344,364 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 789,736 shares. Group owns 147,033 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 117,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 64,513 shares. Virginia-based Davenport Co Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 45,604 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 38,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 45,266 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 11,823 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 1.49M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4,390 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Limited Com owns 272,865 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 120,774 shares. Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,845 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 460 shares. 32,170 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 860 were reported by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Cna Financial reported 9,036 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 11,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 4.93 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 6,772 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). The New York-based Paradigm has invested 0.14% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.