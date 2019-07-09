Carpenter Technology (CRS) Reaches $44.98 After 9.00% Down Move; Capstead Mortgage (CMO) SI Decreased By 28.78%

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) had a decrease of 28.78% in short interest. CMO’s SI was 4.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.78% from 5.63 million shares previously. With 1.15 million avg volume, 4 days are for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s short sellers to cover CMO’s short positions. The SI to Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s float is 4.79%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 174,210 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 111,767 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA FacilityThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.13 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $40.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CRS worth $191.79 million less.

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Advances Aerospace Industry’s Shift to Electric – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 194,703 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 11,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 13,199 shares. 5,674 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). 1.89 million are held by State Street. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 8,883 shares. 120,774 were reported by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 11,904 shares. 12,183 were reported by Citigroup Inc. 29,798 are owned by Colony Ltd. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 12,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 5,806 shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.53 million for 11.96 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capstead Mortgage declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Victoria’s Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michelle P. Goolsby Appointed to the Board of Directors of The Simply Good Foods Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $8.5 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Mutual Of America Management Ltd has 2,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Co has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 36,900 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 13,401 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,934 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 244,388 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 188,917 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Llc invested in 0.81% or 121,023 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity. 20,000 Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) shares with value of $150,137 were bought by Bernard John L.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $725.72 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It has a 229.19 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.