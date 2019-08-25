Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position Maintained by Huber Capital Management Llc; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $13.29 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 231,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 352,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 163,045 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – DIRECTORS RECOMMEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory reported 764,346 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 5,674 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 10,588 shares. Private Wealth Advisors invested in 0.13% or 7,505 shares. Dupont Mgmt invested in 4,685 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Granite Partners Ltd Company reported 1.27% stake. Colony Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,798 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 3,592 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 52,425 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 25,202 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,600 shares to 56,125 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 111,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

