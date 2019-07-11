Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holder Huber Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $438,075 as Share Value Rose; Sigma Planning Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $367,293 as Valuation Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 194,613 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 19/04/2018 – SCRIPTATION – CLOSED ITS SERIES B FINANCING ROUND LED BY ROB MORROW, RUSSELL CARPENTER AMONG OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 108.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 1,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.18. About 1.12 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 18,978 shares to 45,310 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 19,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

