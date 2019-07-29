Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holder Huber Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $438,075 as Shares Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 217,181 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – DIRECTORS RECOMMEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of stock was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale reported 0.12% stake. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated reported 231,236 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 19,862 shares. Stifel Financial holds 225,292 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com invested in 303,811 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Natixis owns 173,565 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Falcon Point Cap has 1.59% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 307 shares. 6,098 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Coldstream Management invested in 0.02% or 2,536 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Ltd holds 253,805 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 191,582 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,069 were accumulated by United Serv Automobile Association. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1.14 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 32,170 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Victory Capital Management Inc holds 764,346 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Captrust Advsr reported 0% stake. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 29,798 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 88,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.07 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Glenmede Tru Na owns 860 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 962 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Mason Street Lc invested in 25,195 shares or 0.02% of the stock.