Carpenter Technology (CRS) EPS Estimated At $0.89; Shorts at Energous (WATT) Lowered By 3.08%

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 36.92% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CRS’s profit would be $41.85M giving it 14.24 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s analysts see -11.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 144,013 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 – SCRIPTATION – CLOSED ITS SERIES B FINANCING ROUND LED BY ROB MORROW, RUSSELL CARPENTER AMONG OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) had a decrease of 3.08% in short interest. WATT’s SI was 6.65 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.08% from 6.86M shares previously. With 419,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s short sellers to cover WATT’s short positions. The SI to Energous Corporation’s float is 34.03%. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 166,662 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Board Members; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 42.88 million shares or 1.82% more from 42.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 105,286 shares. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0.02% or 5,429 shares. 28,216 are owned by River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Aqr Capital Lc holds 124,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huber Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.6% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). 60,300 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Ltd Liability. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,160 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.12M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 12,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 17,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 4,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $91.24 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.