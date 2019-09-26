Carpenter Technology (CRS) Analysts See $0.89 EPS; Last Week F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $161’s average target is 14.85% above currents $140.18 stock price. F5 Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 1. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $140.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $161.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $160.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $188.0000 191.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $211.0000 188.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $165.0000 120.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 36.92% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CRS’s profit would be $42.43 million giving it 14.78 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s analysts see -11.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 214,614 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500

The stock increased 1.82% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 465,477 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “F5 Launches Unity+ Channel Partner Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

