Carpenter Technology (CRS) Analysts See $0.89 EPS; Flowers Foods Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 36.92% from last quarter's $0.65 EPS. CRS's profit would be $42.43M giving it 14.42 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Carpenter Technology Corporation's analysts see -11.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 331,239 shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 139 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 108 reduced and sold holdings in Flowers Foods Inc. The funds in our database now own: 133.48 million shares, down from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Flowers Foods Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 87 Increased: 90 New Position: 49.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 1.07 million shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.43 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 25.4% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. for 6.59 million shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 2.12 million shares or 12.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 216,209 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 2.96% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.95 million shares.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 14.97 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 42.88 million shares or 1.82% more from 42.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,168 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 105,286 shares. Moreover, Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 13,294 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1.10M shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co holds 587,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 472,756 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Sei Company reported 32,743 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has 12,303 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 14,337 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd has invested 1.6% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Fisher Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 27,182 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 10,950 shares.