Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Metal Fabrication. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation 46 0.94 N/A 3.30 14.55 Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.59 N/A 0.08 36.15

Table 1 highlights Carpenter Technology Corporation and Highway Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Highway Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carpenter Technology Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Highway Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carpenter Technology Corporation and Highway Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% 2.7% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Carpenter Technology Corporation is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Highway Holdings Limited’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carpenter Technology Corporation are 2.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Highway Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Highway Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carpenter Technology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares and 6.7% of Highway Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 2.01% of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.3% of Highway Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carpenter Technology Corporation -3.4% -3.17% 5.31% 9.54% -15.24% 34.82% Highway Holdings Limited -2.72% -8.8% -3.84% -26.75% -40.63% 10.15%

For the past year Carpenter Technology Corporation has stronger performance than Highway Holdings Limited

Summary

Carpenter Technology Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Highway Holdings Limited.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.