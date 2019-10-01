Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) and Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Contrasting side by side

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Metal Fabrication. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation 50 0.55 46.77M 3.30 13.64 Haynes International Inc. 33 2.58 12.22M 0.28 105.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carpenter Technology Corporation and Haynes International Inc. Haynes International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carpenter Technology Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Haynes International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 93,765,036.09% 10.5% 5.1% Haynes International Inc. 37,576,875.77% 0.8% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Carpenter Technology Corporation’s current beta is 2.41 and it happens to be 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Haynes International Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Carpenter Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Haynes International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carpenter Technology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carpenter Technology Corporation and Haynes International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.4% and 93.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Haynes International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carpenter Technology Corporation -6.31% -6.58% -7.99% -0.73% -18.78% 26.4% Haynes International Inc. -4.89% -6.53% -5.91% -8.43% -29.58% 12.73%

For the past year Carpenter Technology Corporation was more bullish than Haynes International Inc.

Summary

Carpenter Technology Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors Haynes International Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.