Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) and Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Contrasting side by side

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation 47 0.96 N/A 3.30 13.64 Chart Industries Inc. 79 1.94 N/A 1.54 49.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carpenter Technology Corporation and Chart Industries Inc. Chart Industries Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carpenter Technology Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Carpenter Technology Corporation is currently more affordable than Chart Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Carpenter Technology Corporation and Chart Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Chart Industries Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Carpenter Technology Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.41 beta. Competitively, Chart Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carpenter Technology Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Chart Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Carpenter Technology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chart Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carpenter Technology Corporation and Chart Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chart Industries Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Chart Industries Inc.’s average target price is $90.5, while its potential upside is 45.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.4% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.3% of Chart Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Chart Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carpenter Technology Corporation -6.31% -6.58% -7.99% -0.73% -18.78% 26.4% Chart Industries Inc. -2.25% -0.15% -12.68% 2.37% -0.47% 16.15%

For the past year Carpenter Technology Corporation was more bullish than Chart Industries Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipe, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as optional equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and commercial oxygen generation systems that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. Chart Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Canton, Georgia.