Carpenter Technology Corporati (CRS) Shares Declined While Icon Advisers Has Upped by $3.92 Million Its Stake; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Increased Position by $10.47 Million

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporati (CRS) by 238.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 83,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 118,356 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 31,195 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 360,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.01 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 23.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CRS shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 42.88 million shares or 1.82% more from 42.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.34% stake. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 7,459 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 750 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 731 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Ls Advsr Llc has 2,336 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1.51M shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 460 shares. 22 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Co. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 9,960 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% or 150 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

