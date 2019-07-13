Caroline Young, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX)’s insider Bought 1,554 Shares; UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (UMICF) Shorts Decreased By 1.26%

UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UMICF) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. UMICF’s SI was 3.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 3.94M shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 1851 days are for UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UMICF)’s short sellers to cover UMICF’s short positions. It closed at $29.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Umicore S.A. operates as a materials technology and recycling firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. The Company’s Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for emission abatement in light and heavy duty vehicles, as well as catalyst products used in chemical processes, such as the fine chemical and life science industries. It has a 23.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Energy & Surface Technologies segment offers cobalt and specialty materials, electro-optic materials, rechargeable battery materials, and thin film products, as well as electroplating products; and material solutions for surface treatment in various industries, such as construction and electronics.

Analysts await Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. CPIX’s profit will be $776,852 for 28.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.10 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc director and an insider Caroline Young lately acquired 1,554 company shares worth $9,677 at the avg. market share price which was $6.2. Caroline Young now indirectly owns 0 shares. She also directly owns 5554 shares. In total she holds a stake of 0.04%.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $104,214 activity. KAZIMI A J bought $9,351 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Monday, April 1. Shares for $22,578 were bought by JACOBS JOEY A on Friday, April 26. Krogulski Kenneth also bought $9,771 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Monday, April 1. $9,351 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares were bought by Galante Joseph C.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 16,672 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 6.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.